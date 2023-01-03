IG praises Okara Police

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has appreciated Okara Police for arresting the killers of a child who was kidnapped for ransom in Okara in less than 24 hours.

IG Punjab ordered DPO Okara to conduct the investigation of the incident under his personal supervision and said that the investigation should be completed as soon as possible and severe punishment should be given to the two accused. The drop scene of kidnapping for ransom and murder of a young child in Okara was done in a very short time.