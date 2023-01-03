IG praises Okara Police

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has appreciated Okara Police for arresting the killers of a child who was kidnapped for ransom in Okara in less than 24 hours.
IG Punjab ordered DPO Okara to conduct the investigation of the incident under his personal supervision and said that the investigation should be completed as soon as possible and severe punishment should be given to the two accused. The drop scene of kidnapping for ransom and murder of a young child in Okara was done in a very short time.
LAHORE:Punjab Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Department Lt Sohail Ashraf has said...
LAHORE:The Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences arranged...
LAHORE:The operation for selling items on subsidised rates at the government's utility stores remained suspended on...
LAHORE:The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab has released the annual performance report of the year 2022. According...
LAHORE:The Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that New Year 2023...
LAHORE:Under the plan to enhance the transmission capacity of the system, the National Transmission & Despatch...
Comments