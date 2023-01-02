Father, son among three killed in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Three people, including father and son, were killed in Khairpur on the first day of the year 2023.

The incident took place when armed men of Jatoi clan intercepted a motorcycle near Pirylaoi, kidnapped three motorcyclists and later killed them. The deceased were identified as Ghulam Rasool, his son Ghulam Abbas and Shahzado Shaikh.

Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, where relatives of the deceased informed the police that the killers belonged to Jatoi clan.Police said the incident was result of longstanding conflict over the possession of land.