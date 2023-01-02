Pemra official gunned down in Khairpur

SUKKUR: An official of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) was shot dead in Khairpur on Sunday.

Pemra’s Deputy Director Faqir Aslam Heesbani was heading to Karachi along with his family members on his car, when he was targeted by some assailants near Akri, leaving him dead. However, his family members remained safe.The deceased Pemra official was the son of Faqir Bakhat Ali Heesbani, member of PPP’s Sindh Council.

The heirs of the deceased accused Faqir Iqbal Heesbani and Ahmed Ali Heesbani, sons of Faqir Inayat Heesbani, of being behind the attack.Police said the deceased and the accused were cousins and were involved in a conflict over the custodianship of Darghah Khush Khair Muhammad Heesbani.

Khairpur SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said the police would soon arrest the killers, adding that although the FIR of the incident was not registered, but the relatives of the deceased claimed to have identified the killers.