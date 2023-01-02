Futureisfemale: Shae Gill lights up NY’s Times Square

The most streamed Pakistani women artist in 2022 is “grateful”

to “represent “women” artists.

By Maheen Sabeeh

Since co-singing (with great confidence) 2022’s biggest and perhaps Coke Studio’s most popular song in its fourteen-year history, ‘Pasoori’ alongside the well-established Ali Sethi, Shae Gill stole the hearts of a nation as well as of those beyond borders.

Post-Pasoori, whether it’s a social message-based campaign, where Shae Gill collaborated with Atif Aslam, Khoosat Films and Sarwat Gilani, or the revival of an old jingle with Bilal Maqsood, Shae Gill has made it obvious that her edgy voice has layers.

After ‘Pasoori’, Shae Gill has also worked with innovative names like Hassaan and Roshaan, where she brought a vibrant, earthy tone to the collaborative single, ‘Sukoon’.

She has yet to disappoint us.

Gill, who began her career as a cover artist in 2019, is 2022’s most streamed woman artist on Spotify. It is therefore not surprisingly that she is the latest ambassador of the EQUAL initiative from Spotify. EQUAL aims at highlighting the work of women artists.

Though the announcement was made late last year, it is truly gratifying as a listener to see the artist shine on a digital billboard located in the heart of Times Square, NYC.

On being named the Spotify ambassador, Shae Gill stated, “I feel incredibly humbled and honored to be representing all the women in the music industry who are making the world a more equitable place.

“I believe that women need more of such opportunities,” she added further.

Women, contribute a great deal to the music scene and should be treated equally, particularly when it comes to pay inequality. With self-aware artists like Shae Gill emerging as a bright new voice within the music ecosystem, the future looks brighter.

If you are looking for more material from Shae Gill, there is also a famous, traditional song that she has covered – in addition to ‘Sukoon’. See if you can tap into your inner Sherlock Holmes or maybe Enola Holmes and find that song.