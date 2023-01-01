Training camp for Asian Games in February

KARACHI: The first phase of Pakistan hockey team's training camp for the preparation of the Asian Games 2023 will be held in February in which at least 35 players will take part, 'The News' has learnt.

Sources within the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said that during the domestic season different competitions will be organised. The training camp probable players will also participate in the domestic events.

The Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China. Keeping in mind that there is still a long time before the Asian Games the national team's training camp will be organised in three phases.

It has to be mentioned that Green-shirts head coach Siegfried Aikman had also recommended to arrange the first phase of the training camp in February. He also recommended to PHF that Green-shirts should play maximum international matches against top Asian and European teams.

So, besides the training camp, the PHF wants to arrange 20-25 international matches against different European and Asian teams. The tours would help the young and inexperienced players get maximum experience of competitive matches. But sources also revealed that due to the shortage of funds and various issues within the PHF, there are problems in sending the team abroad.