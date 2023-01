Murad, Anjum, Ali, Irfan in National Badminton semis

LAHORE: On the third day of All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Championship, Murad Ali, Anjum Bashir, Muhammad Ali Larosh and Irfan Saeed reached men singles semifinals on Saturday.

In women singles, Alja Tariq (Army), Mahoor Shahzad, Saima Waqas and Ghazala Siddique qualified for semifinals.

In the Men Singles quarterfinals, Murad Ali (KP) beat Awais Zahid (Wapda) by 5-4 (Retired hurt), Anjum Bashir (Army) beat Shoaib Riaz (Army) by 21-10, 21-13, M Ali Larosh (Wapda) beat Muqeet Tahir (Wapda) by 21-14, 22-20, Irfan Saeed (Wapda) beat Abdullah Latif (Army) by 21-14, 21-13.

In Women Singles quarterfinals, Alja Tariq (Army) beat Bushra Qayum (Wapda) by 21-5, 21-3, Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Farzana Ali (Wapda) by 21-9, 21-6, Saima Waqas (Wapda) beat Sana Hanif (Sindh) by 21-17, 21-14, Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) beat Saba Rasheed (Wapda) by 21-16,21-12.

In Women Doubles quarterfinals, Mahoor Shahzad & Ghazala Siddique (Wadapa) beat Farzana Ali & Sidra Hameed (Wapda) by 21-11, 21-11, Khizra Rasheed (Wapda) & Zubaira Islam (SNGPL) beat Umama Usman & Manaal Tariq (Army) by 14-21, 21-13, 21-8, Alja Tariq & Sumiya Tariq (Army) beat Sehra Akram & Huma Javeed (Wapda) by 21-16, 21-12, Saima Waqas & Bushra Qayum (Wapda) beat Hadia Ashfaq & Quaratulain (PB) by 21-12, 21-10.

In Men Singles pre-quarterfinals, Murad Ali (KP) beat Hassan Mujtaba (Army) by 21-10, 21-14, Awais Zahid (Wapda) beat Ali Mehdi (Wapda) by 22-20, 18-7, Shoaib Riaz (Army) beat Raja Hasnain (Army) by 21-18, 21-17, Anjum Bashir (Army) beat Ahmer Jalal (SNGPL) by 12-21, 21-18, 21-6, M Ali Larosh (Wapda) beat Ahsan Asif (Wapda) by 21-14, 22-20, Muqeet Tahir (Wapda) beat Aoun Abbas (Wadpda) by 21-12, 21-12, Irfan Saeed (Wapda) beat Zulqarnain Haider (Wapda) by 21-14, 21-10, Abdullah Latif (Army) beat Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) by 21-17, 21-17.

In Men Doubles pre-quarter-finals, Raja Hasnain (Army) & Zulqarnain Haider (Wapda) beat Ahmer Jalal (SNGPL) & Jalees Konain (PB) by 21-11, 21-18, Yasir Ali (SNGPL) & Adnan Aziz (Wapda) beat Ali Chisti (ISL) & M Noman (SNGPL) by 12-21, 21-11, 21-17, Amir Saeed & Muhammad Atiq (Wapda) beat M Jamal & Abu Ul Hassan (Army) by 21-10, 21-11, Muqeet Tahir (Wapda) & Anjum Bashir (Army) beat Kashif Nawaz (Wapda) & Muhammad Afan (KP) by 21-16, 21-12, Awais Zahid & Ali Larosh (Wapda) beat Qari Adnan (Wapda) & Umer Jhanghir (KP) by 15-21, 21-14, 21-15.