JI protest sit-in against lawlessness, narcotics continues

NOWSHERA: The protest sit-in launched by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Nowshera chapter, against the lawlessness, crimes and narcotics in the district, continued for the second day on Saturday.

People from all walks of life, including doctors, lawyers, students, teachers, social workers, traders and activists of various political parties, are participating in the protest sit-in to press the government for acceptance of their demands. The participants assured all out support to the JI to put a halt to the rising incidents of crimes, drug trade, extortion for ransom and others.

Addressing the protest sit-in, JI district chief Inayatur Rahman, said that the law enforcing agencies, police and the state had miserably failed to end hunger, poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, terrorism, violence and drug smuggling in the district.

They said that the menace of drug addiction, militancy and other social evils and crimes had spread across the country but the relevant departments had turned a deaf ear to the issues.

The JI activist said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial chief Pervez Khattak remained chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for five years and then defence minister for four years but the people in the district were still faced with hunger, poverty and a host of other problems.

He said that every month a woman along with her children commit suicide by jumping into Kabul River due to abject poverty, price-hike and joblessness., which they claimed were the gifts of PTI government.

Inayatur Rahman and others said that the law and order situation were going from bad to worse as robberies, dacoities, car-lifting, land grabbing, smuggling of narcotics and drug addiction had become the order of the day.He alleged that drug smugglers and land grabbers had joined the PTI and the former chief minister was protecting them.