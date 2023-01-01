3,000 personnel to guard city on New Year night

Islamabad:The capital police have devised an elaborate plan for security on ‘New Year Night’ in the city and decided to ensure special deployment to maintain peace and tranquillity, a police spokesman said.

More than 3000 policemen would be deployed to ensure fool proof security and keep a vigilant eye during possible celebrations on New Year night. The plan was finalised by the orders of the Inspector General of Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan issued directions to deploy police contingent at important places, shopping centres, and main markets for the safety of the public on the eve of New Year Night.

Following directions of IGP, all police officials would ensure special deployment in their respective areas including shopping centres and main markets for the safety of the public during the night. Police Commandos will be also deployed at different places apart from patrolling by police officials.

All zonal police officers have been directed to remain present in their respective areas to keep foolproof security arrangements in their area of responsibility while special traffic teams have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the occasion. Traffic police officials will also coordinate with the operational police to maintain law and order and control traffic on the occasion, the IGP directed.

IGP Islamabad has appealed to the citizens to demonstrate responsibility in their attitude and behave like a member of civilized society. He said that section 144 CrPC has been imposed for pillion riding on bikes by the administration while one-wheeling, aerial firing and fire-works would not be allowed in the city and every possible step would be taken to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. He further said that all the activities in the city would be monitored through Safe City and drone cameras. The CPO (Operations) would supervise all the security arrangements.