Inquiry into smuggling of hunting trophies remains inconclusive even after four years

KARACHI: The Customs Intelligence and Investigation, Karachi has initiated an inquiry into the smuggling of hunting trophies to the United States of America, allegedly by two American citizens with the connivance of a Pakistani firm.

The case was referred to Customs (I&I) by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in October 2021 and an inquiry was initiated after a passage of some 14 months.

According to the official record the case came to the knowledge of Samar Hussain Khan Deputy Conservator of the Wild Life Department of the Ministry of Climate Change, Islamabad on July 12, 2018, following a US government complaint regarding the illegal export of hunting trophies to the US by two American citizens. So almost four years later investigations into trophy smuggling have not been completed.

Khan informed the FIA that the US Fish and Wildlife Service has confiscated some hunting trophies from Jason Keith Bruce and George Latham Myers who presented forged documents for Customs clearance. The investigation was assigned to the Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) of FIA, Karachi. On completion, Sub Inspector Mehwish Iftikhar of CCC concluded prima facie that Jason Keith Bruce and George Latham Myers illegally exported the hunting trophies to their home country with the connivance of the Pakistani firm which was not registered in SECP and by producing fake documents for their clearance. It was registered with the Ministry of Climate Change in 2015 but it was subsequently blacklisted.

SI Mehwish sought permission for registration of the case under Section 34,420 468,471 PPC against the two American citizens and the owner of the trophy outfitter firm. She also sought to determine the role of customs officials involved in the illegal smuggling of hunting trophies. The FIA’s Zonal board, however, sent the case to the Director General of Customs Intelligence and Investigation in October 2021.

Saqif Saeed, Director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation, Karachi told The News that an inquiry was conducted and Danish the owner of the hunting trophy outfitter firm appeared before the Customs (I&I) and recorded his statement. He submitted some documents in his defence and claimed that his firm was restored with the Ministry of Climate Change in 2018 and all other allegations are incorrect. He further said an Assistant Director has been appointed as inquiry officer and the case would be dealt with on merit. This reporter also approached Danish for his version, called on both of his numbers, sent him detailed text messages at those numbers and waited for over a month for his response, but till the filing of this story, he has avoided giving any response.