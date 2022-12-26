Dense foggy conditions to continue in plain areas: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday advised travelers to remain cautious in wake of dense foggy conditions engulfing plain areas of the country in the coming days.
The PMD indicated that dense foggy conditions would affect transportation means and air quality, “The travelers are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation.
Air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups”, the met office said.
About the weather conditions, the Met Office said that very cold weather conditions in Murree, Galiyat, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, North Balochistan and parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue.
Owing to persistent dry weather, dense foggy conditions are likely to continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Rashakai, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera and Dera Ismail Khan, Punjab including Jhelum, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Rahimyar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan and Sindh including Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Mohenjo-Daro and surrounding areas particularly from (2000 hrs PST to 1200 hrs PST).
