Reawakening

When we look at the Pakistan we are living in today, it is hard to understate how far we have drifted from the vision and values of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Jinnah’s struggle for Pakistan eschewed all violence in favour of reasoned debate and non-violent protest. Furthermore, throughout his struggle, Jinnah was always a composed, austere and dignified person.
Pakistan’s current leaders, and even many of its ordinary people, could not be more different than Jinnah. Violence, abusive words and behaviour and ostentatiousness have become deeply ingrained in our way of life. It is time for a national reset. We need to study our history and rediscover the ideals and example of Jinnah.
Marvi Malik
Ghotki
