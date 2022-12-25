CBD pays tribute to Quaid

LAHORE : Central Business District (CBD Punjab) paid a tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on his birth anniversary by installing a giant portrait 50 ft above the ground level.
The portrait was installed at the CBD Punjab project site in the provincial capital, said CEO of PCBDDA Imran Amin. He said, “We are working hard to make Pakistan a welfare and economic state as per Quaid’s vision. This is a small token of homage to the efforts of Quaid for this nation. We will keep our flag waving high”.
This portrait also reflected the commitment of CBD Punjab to bring Pakistan to the highest level of development, he added.
