IHC suspends CDA notice of sealing Swati’s farmhouse

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the notice of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding sealing of a farmhouse owned by PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati and served notices on the respondents.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the petition filed by Tahira Swati, wife of Azam Swati, against the CDA notice. The petitioner s lawyer adopted the stance that the civic authority sealed the farmhouse after damaging the property during an operation, which was carried out without any prior notice.
The counsel prayed to the court to stop the CDA from further action. The court suspended the CDA’s notice dated November 16, 2022 and adjourned the case. The CDA had sealed the farmhouse in violation of the law.
SUKKUR: Five members of a family travelling in a bus were killed while 15 others were injured as the bus fell into a...
BAHAWALPUR: A man opened fire at a transgender person, leaving him dead in the Ahmadpuri Gate of Bahawalpur city,...
BANNU: The security was beefed up across the district in the aftermath of the CTD standoff by deploying additional...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Friday that Pakistan was...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has launched the second phase of ‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme’ at a cost of Rs700...
HARIPUR: The first section of the reconstruction work of the 26 kilometer strip of the main road of the district...
Comments