Islamabad wins all Pakistan police shooting competition

Islamabad: A 3-day all Pakistan Shuhada memorial shooting competition, an initiative of the National Police Bureau, was held in Police Lines Headquarters with 10 teams from all over the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir police, the police spokesman said.

He said that 55 men and 45 policewomen shooters from 10 teams participated in the shooting competition, and demonstrated their skills in pistol rifle and sniper categories. The trophy was won by the defending champions the Islamabad police. The police did remarkably well and like last year stood first this year too. In the male category, the Sindh police team won the first position while in the female category a women's team of Islamabad capital police took the first position.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad, current and retired IGP’s of different forces, Capital Police Officer Safe City, Officers from National Police Bureau, Sindh Police, Punjab Police, Gilgit Baltistan Police, and Frontier Constabulary attended the ceremony.

Former IGP Afzal Ali Shigri, was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony held at the Police Lines Headquarters auditorium. He highlighted the role and relevance of professional police in society and the laudable role Pakistani police are playing in the context of terrorism. The inclusion of competent women in such events, he observed, is a powerful indicator of the equality of opportunities and respect womenfolk enjoy in the public sphere.

He highly appreciated the creditable and inspiring efforts of the National Police Bureau and Islamabad capital police for the image and capacity building of the police service by remembering Martyrs from police and contributing towards the skills cultivation of passionate police personnel.