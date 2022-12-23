Banned TTP is Pakistan’s red line, Bilawal tells Afghan Taliban

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. Twitter

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Thursday said the Afghan Taliban have been told that the banned TTP is Pakistan’s red line and Islamabad’s relationship with Kabul will be affected if the terrorist outfit is not controlled.

Speaking to the media at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Bilawal Bhutto said: “We will not ignore if we find out that Taliban are not stopping the TTP.”

Expressing his concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the country due to rising TTP attacks from the Afghan soil, Bilawal said if the Taliban carry out operations against the extremists, Pakistan will provide help, if needed.

He said that there was no new agreement on cooperation with the US for anti-terrorism. “We urge to release frozen funds for the Afghan people not for the Taliban. They [Taliban] promised with the US and the world to take action against the extremist groups,” said Bilawal.

In response to a question, the foreign minister said that the building owned by Pakistan in Washington must be sold as the condition of property was bad. “Taxes and other expenses are high on it. But I am not in favour of selling the hotel in New York.”

When asked about elections in Pakistan, Bilawal said that polls will be held on time and Imran Khan wants early elections to get help in the rigging. The foreign minister said that institutions have confined themselves to their constitutional roles but some politicians are spreading hatred and giving the perception of enmity to political differences.