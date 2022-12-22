Cellular phone service restored in Bannu

BANNU: The cellular phone and internet services were restored in Bannu after three days as the operation of the security forces came to an end against the militants, who had taken officials hostage at the compound of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The cellular phone and internet services had been suspended in Bannu after suspected militants took hostage CTD officials at its compound. The security forces had launched an operation to clear the compound and neutralize the militants besides rescuing the hostages.

The government offices, educational institutions and the bazaars were also closed during the standoff. Talks were held with the militants holding the CTD officials hostage to end the deadlock but to no avail. The security forces conducted the operation to free the hostages and clear the CTD compound where the militants were holed up.

The district administration had announced a state of emergency at the hospitals in Bannu to deal with any eventuality. The government had also sealed all the roads leading to the Bannu cantonment.