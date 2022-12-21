Quaid’s anniversary event

Islamabad: Pakistan Acad­emy of Letters (PAL) will arrange a ceremony tomorrow (Thursday) to mark the 146th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremony will be presided over by noted literary person Dr. Ehsan Akbar, while Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabassum, Yusuf Aziz, Jabbar Mirza, and Professor Dr. Fakhar-ur-Islam will be the special guests at the occasion. Dr. Sajid Mehmood Awan, Dr. Hanif Khalil, Professor Dr. Ghafoor Memon, and Professor Dr. Shujah Ahmed Muhesar will be the guests of honour.

The welcoming address will be presented by PAL Chairman Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk. Other speakers will include Dr. Samina Yasmeen, Dr. Kishwar Sultana, Dr. Siraj Ahmed Somro, Dr. Amir Zahee Bhatti, Dr. Abdul Raheem Meher, Anayat Magsi, and Dr. Sabahat Jalil.

The 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be marked on December 25 through several events across the country. Public and private organizations through different events will shed light on Quaid-i-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.