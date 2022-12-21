Quaid’s anniversary event

Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will arrange a ceremony tomorrow (Thursday) to mark the 146th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
The ceremony will be presided over by noted literary person Dr. Ehsan Akbar, while Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabassum, Yusuf Aziz, Jabbar Mirza, and Professor Dr. Fakhar-ur-Islam will be the special guests at the occasion. Dr. Sajid Mehmood Awan, Dr. Hanif Khalil, Professor Dr. Ghafoor Memon, and Professor Dr. Shujah Ahmed Muhesar will be the guests of honour.
The welcoming address will be presented by PAL Chairman Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk. Other speakers will include Dr. Samina Yasmeen, Dr. Kishwar Sultana, Dr. Siraj Ahmed Somro, Dr. Amir Zahee Bhatti, Dr. Abdul Raheem Meher, Anayat Magsi, and Dr. Sabahat Jalil.
The 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be marked on December 25 through several events across the country. Public and private organizations through different events will shed light on Quaid-i-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.
Ag APPIslamabad : In collaboration with the US Department of State and the Humphrey Alumni Association of Pakistan ,...
Islamabad : Sugary drinks are killing the young generation, so the government should increase taxes on them to save...
Rawalpindi : To provide equal gas pressure, the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited caught 412 ‘Gas Sucking...
Ag APPRawalpindi : The Punjab Emergency Service , Rawalpindi observed the sacrifices of 13 heroes of the nation, who...
Islamabad : Providing a platform to the organised networks, local partners, media, and civil society to build...
Rawalpindi : National University of Medical Sciences and International Vaccine Institute , South Korea, agreed on to...
Comments