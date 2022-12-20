Nestle partners with WWF

LAHORE: Nestle Pakistan has partnered with WWF-Pakistan to help teach young people about a sustainable approach to packaging by managing waste, a statement said on Monday.

The company said it had taken the initiative to ensure that none of its packaging, including plastics, could end up in landfill or as litter, including in oceans, lakes, or rivers.

Awareness sessions would be held at schools on topics ranging from how to reduce waste, importance of segregation, reusing, recycling, and composting, local clean-up efforts. Talking about the partnership, Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, head of corporate affairs and sustainability at Nestle Pakistan, said, “We have put together a variety of activities that will get kids engaged and excited about responsible waste management and encourage them to share what they have learned with their families.”

Hammad Naqi, CEO/director general at WWF-Pakistan, was of the view that such activities would foster values and habits that would make an impact.