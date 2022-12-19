Iesco plays on the nerves of public with maintenance work

Rawalpindi : The residents of twin cities should be ready to face prolonged hours of power shutdowns because Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has once again started ‘fruitless’ maintenance work which will continue till the end of March 2023. The public is bewildered as to what is the benefit of this maintenance work because the public as per routine faces tripping, low voltages, 8 to 10 hours of unscheduled loadshedding in the summer season, and major faults in the supply system.

In October 2018, expressing concerns about the performance of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) slapped a fine of Rs4 million but NEPRA badly failed to take any kind of action in the last 4 years (from 2018 to 2022) and seeing the whole drama with closed eyes.

The residents of several areas of Rawalpindi city and cantonment board localities have been facing power shutdowns since morning from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on alternative days. All kinds of routine work became a standstill in absence of light but IESCO as per routine not consider public grievances.

If maintenance work was too much necessary, it can complete within 2 to 3 hours but Iesco officials were taking permits from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm for the whole day.

Interestingly, maintenance work was not seen on the ground practically but concerned SDOs taking ‘Shutdown Permits’ regularly to continue maintenance work on alternative days.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjil Mir has condemned prolonged power shutdowns and told ‘The News’ that Iesco cutting the rope from both sides and that we faced 8 to 12 hours loadshedding in summer in the name of demand and supply and now we are facing prolonged shutdowns in the guise of maintenance work. It is affecting business routines, he denounced.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) failed to provide water supply through tankers due to prolonged power outages for over two weeks. All government and private hospitals were facing the worst situation due to prolonged power outages as per routine. Even serious patients were facing the worst situation due to the closing of X-Ray machines, labs and operation theatres in absence of light. All kinds of business activities were suspended completely for over two weeks in absence of light.

The areas of Adiala Road, New Lalazar, Gulistan Colony, Morgha, Dhok Juma, Defense Road, Askari-7, Mubarak Lane, Hill View Lane, Munawar Colony, Kehkashan Colony, Jhanda Chichi, Mareer Hasan, Raheemabad, Nadem Colony, Shah Faisal, Soan, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Dhok Banaras, Gulshanabad, Scheme-III, Lal Kurti, Chungi No22, Bakramandi, Dhamyal and several other localities were deprived of light since morning from 8:00 am till the filing of this report.

The residents of Committee Chowk, Asghar Mall, Chandni Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Rehmanabad, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Gulrez, Faizabad, Kuri, Shakriyal, Dhok Kala Khan, Misriyal, Chakra, Chur, Allahabad, Pindora, Satellite Town, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Muhallah Naik Alam, and several other areas were facing prolonged power shutdown of 8 to 12 hours on alternative days.

Iesco Deputy Commercial Manager (DCM) (Rawalpindi) Muhammad Rashid told ‘The News’ that consumers were facing prolonged power outages due to maintenance work. Iesco operation department has started maintenance work in all areas of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The consumers will face prolonged power outages till the month of March 2023, he said.