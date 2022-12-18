PPP to protest anti-Pakistan rallies in India: senator

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Palwasha Khan addressing a press conference on December 17, 2022. Screengrab of a YouTube video.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Palwasha Khan announced on Saturday that the PPP will hold protest rallies against the anti-Pakistan protests in India.

She said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised his voice on the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations and gave a blunt reply to Indian Prime Minister Modi.

"Modi was the target of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari but the mourning was in Banigala," she said while addressing a press conference here Saturday along with PPP Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki. Senator Palwasha Khan said Bilawal Bhutto’s statement has set the streets of India on fire, and the BJP was protesting. “Muslims and other minorities have been brutalised in India during the Modi era,” she said, adding that foreign diplomacy suffered a setback in the previous four-year period.

Still, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has restored Pakistan’s relations around the world, and his stand was being appreciated all over the world. “We are proud of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement,” she said.

Senator Palwasha Khan said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was speaking like Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and showed how to say “absolutely not” in comparison to those who used to chant “absolutely not” in their own country but avoid it in a foreign country. The PPP senator said the party would hold protest rallies against the anti-Pakistan protests in India and will send a message to Indian Prime Minister Modi that this was not Imran Niazi, this was the Peoples Party.

“You are burning the Pakistani flag; we will burn Modi and his stooges,” she said, adding that a resolution against Modi would be passed in the joint session of parliament. In response to a question, Senator Palwasha Khan said that whatever Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa says about East Pakistan, the facts are the facts.