Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique. Twitter/ KhSaad_Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Saturday a new Boeing 777 will be inducted into the PIA fleet in the coming days.

In a media talk, he said PIA was expected to grow its revenue to Rs170 billion this year, which so far was the highest.

Saad Rafique categorically rejected rumours about the sale of PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York. He said the future of hotel will be decided next year by the new government.

He said a financial adviser should be hired to explore all possibilities for joint ventures to develop the hotel as recommended by the previous government.

Rafique, who also holds the portfolio of Railways ministry, said despite difficulties, Pakistan Railways would achieve the set target.