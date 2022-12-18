ISLAMABAD: Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Saturday a new Boeing 777 will be inducted into the PIA fleet in the coming days.
In a media talk, he said PIA was expected to grow its revenue to Rs170 billion this year, which so far was the highest.
Saad Rafique categorically rejected rumours about the sale of PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York. He said the future of hotel will be decided next year by the new government.
He said a financial adviser should be hired to explore all possibilities for joint ventures to develop the hotel as recommended by the previous government.
Rafique, who also holds the portfolio of Railways ministry, said despite difficulties, Pakistan Railways would achieve the set target.
CHAPRA, India: Toxic hooch has killed at least 37 people in the eastern Indian state of Bihar where alcohol is banned,...
FM Bilawal urged the UN to address the issue of unsustainable debt and push for the allocation of Special Drawing...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Food Minister Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak were said to be involved in a...
ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had "nothing to do" with the jailing of Istanbul´s...
AMMAN, Jordan: Jordan on Saturday announced it was imposing a “temporary ban” on the social media platform TikTok,...
Senior journalist and analyst Muneeb Farooq has said that when Shehbaz attended an official conference in the US and...
Comments