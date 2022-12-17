Rabbani calls for discussion on Pak-Afghan border situation

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has expressed concerns over law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and called for discussion and formulating a new Afghan policy.
In a statement, he demanded the government immediately call a meeting of the National Security Council, parliamentary committee on national security and a joint sitting of parliament. “The situation along the Pak-Afghan border and its spillover effect in Pakistan needs to be discussed and a news strategy formulated,” he added, demanding to review the situation after crossborder shelling by Afghanistan at the Chaman border and upsurge in terrorism activities in Khyber Pukhtunkhaw.
Raza Rabbani said, “Today we salute the young martyrs of the APS Peshawar and it is unfortunate that the security situation has one again deteriorated. Four days after Afghan authorities apologised to Islamabad over the cross-border shelling, armed clashes have again erupted between security forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Chaman border.
He said it is a matter of grave concern that the law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had deteriorated and extortion and kidnapping had started again. “Within 10 days two persons have been beheaded in Bannu,” he added. “There is an upsurge in terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the situation will worsen if the assembly is dissolved and a caretaker government installed,” he feared.
