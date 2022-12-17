 
Saturday December 17, 2022
Chaman shelling

December 17, 2022

The unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling at the Chaman border has already claimed several innocent civilian lives. The Afghan government owes us an explanation. Furthermore, our own government must compensate the families of those who have fallen victim to this outrageous act.

Fatima Naseem

Turbat

