Imran Khan. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: The “gang of corrupt” was getting clean chits nowadays under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) II granted to them by former chief of the army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, claimed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday.

In his address via video link, Khan made the remarks in the backdrop of Salman Shehbaz’s return to the country after ending over four years of self-imposed exile in London. Khan said that Gen (retd) Bajwa committed cruelty to the country by granting an NRO-II to the gang of corrupt elements.

Lashing out at the former army chief, the PTI chief reiterated that his government was toppled under a conspiracy and thieves were imposed on the country.

Khan said: “Salman Shehbaz, who was an absconder in Maqsood Chaprasi case, has also returned and giving lectures to us, while Nawaz Sharif is planning to return.”

Cases against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have been quashed, the former prime minister added.

“Justice rules in human society, while the rule of power prevails in a society of animals,” he added. The former prime minister noted that justice brings prosperity to society.

In his address a day earlier, the former prime minister had lamented his helplessness. He said that when he was in power, former army chief General

Bajwa asked him to focus on economy and not accountability.

“Gen (retd) Bajwa told me to grant NRO II to the then-opposition when [the government had to pass laws related to the] Financial Action Task Force. It was Gen Bajwa who gave NRO II to the then-opposition.”

The ex-PM had also earlier accused the former COAS of betrayal and added that he didn’t know how he was being lied to and betrayed. He had also admitted that giving an extension to COAS Gen Bajwa was a “mistake”.