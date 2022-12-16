CM inaugurates uplift projects in Mardan, breaks ground for others

MARDAN: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated the recently completed development projects and performed the groundbreaking for other schemes during his visit on Thursday.

He inaugurated Bacha Khan Medical College completed at a cost of Rs 1.84 billion. As many as 1250 students are currently enrolled in the college. The chief minister inaugurated “Zamung Park” which has been completed at a total cost of Rs 400 million. It has been established over an area of 400 kanals of land and has multiple recreational facilities.

Addressing a ceremony, Mahmood Khan said his government believes in investing in human capital and is taking steps for that. However, he accused the federal government of making attempts to sabotage the ongoing development process in the province.