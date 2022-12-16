PHC dismisses petitions against APS Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The Peshawar High Court Circuit Bench in Abbottabad has dismissed all the 20 writ petitions filed against the Abbottabad Public School (APS).

The petitioners had challenged the orders of the principal with respect to directions that the day scholars at APS Abbottabad must report to respecting boarding houses immediately. The petitioners had taken the plea that the order of the principal was discriminatory and without lawful authority.

Kiran Ayub Tanoli Advocate argued the case as a lead counsel while Malik Saeed Akhtar and Tahir Hussain Lughmani represented the respondents. A total of 20 writ petitions were filed by the petitioners where 39 students had challenged the impugned order of respondents through their parents. The KP chief minister being the pattern of the APS , the chairman of board of governors, the secretary, Elementary and Secondary Education and the APS principal were the respondents.

Justice Wiqar Ahmad and Kamran Hayat Miankhel were on the bench that decided the case. The bench said the disciplinary administrative and policy matters of the universities or educational institutions should be left to the professional expertise of the people running them, unless of course there was a violation of any of the fundamental rights or any law.

The bench said the court cannot assume the role of policy giver and substitute its own decision for the decision of BoG. The BoG has decided to restore APS as a fully residential institution and the decision was neither illegal, illogical, arbitrary nor unreasonable.