Thursday December 15, 2022
World

Over 160 civilians killed in South Sudan clashes: UN

By AFP
December 15, 2022

NAIROBI: At least 166 civilians have died in clashes in South Sudan´s far north over the past four months, the United Nations said on Wednesday, urging the government to act swiftly to end the violence. Thousands of people in Upper Nile state have sought shelter in swamps to escape the bloodshed, amid reports of civilians being raped, kidnapped or murdered.

