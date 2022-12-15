Home department issues list of wanted criminals with their head money

Following the recommendations of the Sindh police and the approval of the provincial government, the home department has notified the criminals on the wanted list of the law enforcement force.

It may be noted here that the Sindh police had sent a list of 300 notorious criminals, including murderers, to the home department to fix head money on them. The criminals include those on the wanted list of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), with many of them from the Kutcha areas. Officials said that the minimum amount of the head money on the outlaws of the Kutcha areas was Rs5 million and the maximum was Rs10 million.

The home department’s notification reads: “In pursuance of the SOP and policy issued dated October 18, 2017, and with the approval of the competent authority, i.e. chief minister Sindh, the head money (reward money) is hereby fixed and announced in order to incentivise the information and efforts leading to the arrest or elimination of notorious dacoits, proclaimed offenders, high-profile criminals and terrorists.”

The notification also issued directions to the Sindh police chief, and requested to post the notification on the website of the Sindh police as required under clause 4(j) of the policy.

The order was also moved to the police chief of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur, as well as the CTD Sindh chief. The deputy director (computer) of the home department was also requested to post the notification on the department’s website for the public. Officials said that the notification includes the list of around 300 notified criminals from the Sukkur Range, the Kashmore-Kandhkot district of the Larkana Range and the Naushahro Feroze district of the Shaheed Benazirabad Range.

The highest number of notified criminals are from the Shikarpur district, containing the names of 145 notorious criminals of the Kutcha areas and others. They added that a list was also provided by the DIG South Office, Karachi, and the names notified were Taj Muhammad, alias Taju, (Rs5 million); Wasiullah Lakho (Rs2 million); Farooq, alias Maya, (Rs2 million); Faisal Pathan (Rs2 million); Nisar Ahmed, alias Mulla Nisar, (Rs1 million); Zahid, alias Ladla, (Rs2 million); Sheraz Murad (Rs1 million) and others. Most of them were associated with the Lyari gang war.

The DIG CIA, Karachi, had also provided a list of wanted criminals, and seven of the criminals on their wanted list were notified, including Syed Abul Hasan (Rs1 million), Syed Lal Bacha (Rs1 million) and Syed Munir (Rs1 million).

Officials said that the move had come after a meeting had taken place a few weeks ago with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in chair. It was attended by senior officials of the Sindh police, including IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon. They were directed to plan a comprehensive strategy for the elimination of these criminals. Details were also sought from the Sindh police regarding the criminals on the wanted list.

Officials said the CM had directed them to increase their intelligence work in rural areas, and conduct all operations on the basis of intelligence in future. For the operation against bandits, he said police officers of all Kutcha districts must devise a joint strategy.

The CM was informed that the police have identified all the criminals who took part in the incident in which cops were killed. He told the IGP to prepare a proposal to form a force in the Kutcha areas.

He also ordered repairing and reconstructing roads in the rough areas, stressing that he wants complete peace in the Kutcha areas, saying that the government will provide whatever budget is required. Officials said the IGP also held a meeting with his subordinates, including officials from interior Sindh like the Ghotki DPO. He also held a meeting with the CTD.