ECP verdict in Faryal Talpur disqualification case today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the reserved verdict over a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur as a member of Sindh Assembly.

The ECP would announce the reserved verdict on Faryal Talpur’s disqualification case at 12:30 pm. In this regard, the election commission has issued notices to parties. In the last hearing, the counsel of the sides appeared before the ECP in the hearing against former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister. “Ms. Talpur didn’t declare her assets properly and concealed facts,” the petitioner’s counsel argued.

“It is not a case of non-declaration, all assets of my client have been declared,” Talpur’s counsel told the ECP panel. “Show your record, which will end the case,” the election commission panel told Faryal Talpur’s lawyer. The ECP panel reserved the decision on the issue.