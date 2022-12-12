Swift completion of Ratta Amral Bridge ordered

Rawalpindi: Station Commander and President Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Brigadier Salman Nazar has directed the authorities concerned to swiftly complete the rehabilitation work of the Ratta Amral Railway Bridge to facilitate the citizens.
According to Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) spokesman, Brigadier Salman Nazar had instructed the authorities to start rehabilitation work on the Railway Bridge connecting Ratta Amral to Raja Akram Shaheed Road as soon as possible. Several projects including construction work on different roads, the rehabilitation projects of the Ratta Amral Railway Bridge and Railway Level crossing on Mushtaq Baig Shaheed Road would also be completed within the shortest possible time frame. According to a representative of provincial minister Raja Basharat, the Punjab government had released funds for these projects and tenders had also been accepted.
