Political dwarfs’ rule to end soon, says Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has warned that the rule of political dwarfs and dynasties imposing colonial system on the country and plundering public money is about to end.

The three mainstream political parties have always imposed political, economic and social terrorism on the nation, and these defenders of the status quo are a burden on the nation as they wish to live and bury abroad, he said while presiding over the JI Central Youth Board meeting in Mansoora Sunday.

JI Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem, President JI Youth Zubair Ahmed Gondal and others attended. Discussions were held and suggestions were made regarding election preparations, youth organisation at block code level and other issues. Siraj said ruling parties badly failed in solving national issues and instead sunk the country deep into debts and governance crises, putting the very security and solidarity at the stake. He urged young people to play role in getting rid of landlords, oppressive capitalists and mafia. Real change will come when the youth stand up for their rights, he said, adding that the rulers kept the nation in the dark by trumpeting about a rosy picture, while actually the country was sinking down the catastrophes they had created by myopic policies and corruption. He said depression and unemployment disillusioned the youth as the PTI cheated the youth with the biggest lies, even 14 parties of PDM could not make any improvement in eight months. The ruling elites, he warned, are loyal to colonialist powers.

He said that the JI was organising the youth across the country for bringing Islamic revolution to solve all problems of price-hike, governance, injustice and insecurity. JI will give large number of poll tickets to the youth for bringing revolution.