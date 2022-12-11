Frustration growing in Balochistan: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has warned the rulers against growing frustration among the people of Balochistan which could erupt into a deeper crisis anytime for country’s integrity and solidarity.

He was addressing the party leaders and office-bearers at Mansoorah here on Saturday after returning from a two-day visit to Balochistan and Karachi. He expressed deep concerns that the country’s rich province with mineral wealth was under deep crises alienating the people from other federating units, but the governments had paid no attention to the problems and kept the people deprived even of basic health and education facilities for years. Despite having enormous natural resources, he said the majority in Balochistan lacked access to even drinking water.

Residents of Gwadar, he said, were protesting for their rights for months but the rulers were least bothered to address the issues. Karachi, he said, on the other side was also facing a plethora of problems. The metropolitan, he said, was without basic infrastructure with heaps of garbage could be seen everywhere. Millions in the city lacked access to drinking water and faced electricity and gas load shedding, he added. He held the PDM, the PPP and the PTI equally responsible for the economic destruction. He said the foreign exchange reserves dropped to the lowest 6.7 billion USD, not enough for five weeks imports. The rulers were making false claims about the economic situation as they were never at the losing end, he said, adding the common man had to bear the burden and face the situation. The government, he said, failed to check inflation and unemployment. He said the interest-based economy and corruption were the root causes of the prevailing situation.

‘Sino-Arab summit a big change’: Tanzeem Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has said the Sino-Arab summit meeting is a big blow to already weakening US hegemony in the global scenario. Commenting on the historic summit of Arab leadership with Chinese President Xi Jinping during Ping's ongoing visit to Saudi Arabia, Shujauddin Shaikh said the Sino-Arab summit and China-GCC Conference involving leadership of 14 Arab countries is a the beginning of big change in the region and the world scenario.