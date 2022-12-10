LHC seeks report on facilities for transgender prisoners

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday asked for a report on the facilities available in jails for transgender prisoners.
The court also directed the authorities concerned to present certified photos of cells allocated to transgenders in Punjab jails. The court ordered allotting numbers to the cells of transgenders in jails. Meanwhile, a report submitted by the office of the IGP Punjab stated that no transgender was imprisoned in any jail in Punjab. Later, LHC Justice Najafi adjourned the hearing till January 20.
