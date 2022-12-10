Mammoth-sized eagle dies

LAHORE:The South Asian region’s mammoth-sized female imperial eagle, ‘Queen of the Eastern Hemisphere’, expired at the East Continental Falconry Pakistan on Friday.Dr Fraz Mian, a spokesperson for the Falconry, told APP that the three to four years old prime-sized bird held top scores of falconry genera, prominence, figure celebs and aesthetics to its credit. He claimed that no bird of its size was currently found in falconries of the region, including Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, etc.