How to walk

It is tough being a pedestrian in Pakistan. Our footpaths have been eaten by shops, there are no zebra crossings, at least ones that motorists respect, few pedestrian bridges and we are the easiest target for thieves and other criminals. Our traffic and municipal authorities should try and find a way to make it safe for a Pakistani to walk a distance of 10 kilometres from his home.
This will have a tremendously beneficial impact on our country. We will use cars less often, reducing traffic and pollution. And we will walk more, reducing the rates of cardiac disease and freeing up medical resources.
Muhammad Huzaifa Sabir
Karachi
