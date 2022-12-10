According to rights groups, around 1000 girls who belong to minorities are abducted and forcefully converted every year in Pakistan, mainly for purposes of marriage. Although there are laws prohibiting forced conversion, the police often turn a blind eye to reports of kidnapping and forced conversions. As a result, on the occasions that these cases make it to court, the victims are left at the mercy of their kidnappers throughout the trial process.
As a result, the justice system is stacked in favour of the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. We need to pass legislation that strengthens protection of women belonging to religious minorities and ensures victims of forced conversion can get a fair trial.
Sandesh Kukreja
Khairpur
