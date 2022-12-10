I wish to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the hazardous levels of smog in Lahore. The city has secured the unenviable distinction of having the most toxic air out of all cities on this planet. The moment one steps outside, their vision begins to blur as their eyes turn watery and they begin to cough as they breath in the cloud of poisonous fumes. At this rate, smokers and non-smokers alike will end up having the same black lungs. The people of Lahore cannot continue to live like this nor should they be expected to ever put up with similar circumstances ever again. The government needs a plan to tackle Lahore’s air pollution problem.

Rameesa Zeb Aslam

Lahore