Anti-Corruption Day: Alvi for ending corruption to strengthen institutions

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eliminate corruption in all forms to promote transparency and accountability in the governance system

In his message on International Anti-Corruption Day, Alvi said that fighting corruption was a serious concern for developing countries, especially Pakistan, as it weakens security and economic growth.

He said the International Anti-Corruption Day provides everyone with an opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made over the past years in the fight against corruption, but also to think about the work yet to be done in future. Arif Alvi hoped that Pakistan can emerge as a strong and prosperous nation with efforts to root out corruption from our society.