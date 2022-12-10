Swati’s farmhouse sealed

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in an operation on Friday night sealed agri farm house of Senator Azam Swati in Chak Shahzad area of the federal capital for violation of Islamabad Building Regulations.

The CDA sources have confirmed that farm house owned by wife of parliamentarian of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was among four premises sealed by the authority in an operation conducted with assistance of Islamabad administration and Islamabad Police. During the operation, the CDA personnel demolished guard rooms and some other structure.

According to CDA record, the owner of farm house was issued a final notice on November 4 to remove illegal constructions within seven days otherwise, the authority would demolish them. The CDA record shows unauthorized and illegal construction of basement, irregularities on the ground floor and guard room outside boundary of farm house. Senator Azam Swati is currently arrest facing charges of using indecent language against senior military officers and their institutions.