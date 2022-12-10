Trader killed for resisting mugging bid

A man was shot dead while another was injured in separate incidents of firing on Friday. According to the Sachhal police, Zafar Shah, 38, was shot dead in the wee hours of Friday near New Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway. Police said two armed robbers opened fire on him when he resisted giving away his valuables to them.

The deceased, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was a vegetable trader and resided in Quaidabad’s Gulistan Society. Separately, 23-year-old Sahil Hussain was injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Model Colony. He was taken to a hospital for medical assistance.