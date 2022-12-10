Trader killed for resisting mugging bid

A man was shot dead while another was injured in separate incidents of firing on Friday. According to the Sachhal police, Zafar Shah, 38, was shot dead in the wee hours of Friday near New Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway. Police said two armed robbers opened fire on him when he resisted giving away his valuables to them.
The deceased, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was a vegetable trader and resided in Quaidabad’s Gulistan Society. Separately, 23-year-old Sahil Hussain was injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Model Colony. He was taken to a hospital for medical assistance.
Sweet DreamsThe AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sarah Kazmi. Titled ‘Sweet...
KARACHI: While speaking on the fifth research seminar of the School of Nursing, Kharadar General Hospital , President...
The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Collectorate Customs Enforcement claimed to have seized narcotics worth...
A female faculty member of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s English department has lodged a complaint of...
Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday took notice of complaints of...
There were only a few brief moments when the sound of guffaws could not be heard after the play, ‘100 Din Chor...
Comments