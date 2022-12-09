LG reps ask govt to notify Tanawal as tehsil

MANSEHRA: The local government representatives on Thursday demanded the government to notify Tanawal tehsil as early as possible to end the deprivation of locals.
“The people of Tanawal are happy with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s announcement to give Tanawal the status of tehsil. The government must announce notification about it soon,” Sajjad Ahmad Tanoli, the chairman of Pulrah village council, told reporters.
A group of different village councils’ chairmen and councillors led by Sajjad Tanoli said PTIs popularity would go up if the CM notified Tanawal as tehsil. Tanoli said Tanawal had been deprived of development. Peasant Councillor Mohammad Adil Awan said the CM should notify Tanawal tehsil without any delay.
