Friday December 09, 2022
Best one yet

December 09, 2022

After beating Spain in the Round of 16, Morocco has become only the fourth African country ever to qualify for the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup. In a tournament brimming with stunning upsets, this one, arguably, is the king of them all. The Spanish team was loaded with talent and considered a strong contender for the finals.

The match went down to the wire, with Morocco outclassing Spain on penalties after keeping the match at nil-nil for two hours. Hopefully, Morocco gets a huge boost from this win and carries the momentum although way to the finals.

Abdul Qadir Gichki

Turbat

