Best one yet

After beating Spain in the Round of 16, Morocco has become only the fourth African country ever to qualify for the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup. In a tournament brimming with stunning upsets, this one, arguably, is the king of them all. The Spanish team was loaded with talent and considered a strong contender for the finals.
The match went down to the wire, with Morocco outclassing Spain on penalties after keeping the match at nil-nil for two hours. Hopefully, Morocco gets a huge boost from this win and carries the momentum although way to the finals.
Abdul Qadir Gichki
Turbat
Honour killings continue to plague Pakistan, particularly Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab. The targets of these...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Safety of journalists’ . The media plays a crucial role in our country. Every...
This refers to the letter ‘Where’s the money?’ by Ijaz Ahmed. The letter asks an extremely pertinent question:...
Recently, a lot of middle and upper middle-class people have been entering into the real-estate business. These...
In this day and age, reading actual newspapers is, in my opinion, more beneficial and important than ever before. We...
I would like to draw attention to the large water tankers, and other big trucks, racing along the streets of Karachi...
Comments