Woman, four children suffer burns in gas explosion at home

Four children and a woman suffered burn injuries when an explosion took place inside a house situated in the Ittehad Town area on Thursday night.

Police said the incident took place at a house situated in Tauheed Colony near Khyber Chowk in the Ittehad Town area. Responding to the information, police rushed to the location where they found a woman and four children lying injured. Police and rescue workers moved them to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) and called fire tenders to extinguish the fire.

Police said it seemed that the woman was preparing dinner when the explosion took place due to gas leakage. They added that the exact reason would be ascertained after investigations. The injured included Hasnain, 12, Ansa, 8, Aqsa, 11, Hassan, 9, and their mother, HussanNisa, 30, wife of Naveed Khan.