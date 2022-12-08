Mamoon advances in KL Junior Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Mamoon Khan reached the pre-quarterfinals of 14th REDtone KL Junior Open in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

He defeated Danish Zikry from Malaysia 11-5, 11-5, 11-1 in the third round of under-11 category.

He will now face second Kovin Surendran from Malaysia in the fourth round.

However, Umar Afzal was beaten by Jayden Tan from Malaysia 2-11, 4-11, 4-11 in the third round of under-13 category. In the under-17 category, Kumail Tariq was defeated by Adib Zahir-ud-Din from Malaysia 6-11, 8-11, 6-11 in the second round.