School for transgender opens

LAHORE:Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas inaugurated a Transgender School in Garden Town area here on Wednesday. The transgender students would be offered free education from class 1 to class 12 in the school.

The first of its kind Transgender School in the public sector in provincial capital has been started by creating a separate space at Government Girls High School, Barkat Market. Addressing the ceremony, Murad Raas said that the first Transgender School in Punjab was started in Multan last year and before Lahore, transgender schools had become fully functional in the three big cities of southern Punjab - Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. He added that the teachers for the Transgender School would also come from Transgender community.

The minister further said that so far 36 students from the transgender community had been admitted to the Transgender School while the school timing would be from 10:00am to 12:30pm. He further said the transgender students would also be imparted skill based training at the school besides the provision of free books, uniforms, school bags and pick and drop facility. The minister further said that PTI was the first party in the history of Pakistan which had worked for this section of the society.