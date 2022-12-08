CM inaugurates uplift projects in Kohat, Hangu

KOHAT/HANGU: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday performed the ground-breaking of various development projects worth Rs13 billion along with inaugurating the newly completed development projects in Kohat and Hangu districts.

In Kohat, the chief minister formally laid the foundation stone of a mega project regarding improvement of the sewerage system and establishment of a new sewage treatment plant at Kotal Township (KDA), which would be implemented under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) at an estimated cost of Rs6.73 billion.

The project on completion would increase the water treatment capacity by 3.0 million gallons per day. A 75km long new sewerage network will also be established under the project.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for the improvement and rehabilitation of the Water Supply System in Kohat, which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs4.65 billion. The chief minister attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Business Development and Community Centre for women in Kohat along with the establishment of a recreational park and other facilities in the Sports Complex Kohat. Both the projects will be completed under the KPCIP and will incur Rs560 Million.

In Hangu, the chief minister inaugurated a Civil Hospital in Doaba, which has been completed at a cumulative cost of Rs154.4 million. The project includes administrative, dental, diagnostic, OPD and emergency blocks along with water supply lines and allied facilities. He also inaugurated the newly established District Jail in Hangu; two Rescue 1122 stations in Thall, which have been completed at a cost of Rs410 million.

Addressing the inaugural ceremonies in Kohat and Hangu, the chief minister said that the provincial government had undertaken a comprehensive strategy for the development of the divisional headquarters of the province under the KPCIP, which is a project worth more than Rs100 billion.

He stated that the provincial government was striving for the establishment of an Islamic Welfare State to provide civic facilities to people of the province at their doorsteps.

Criticizing the policies of the federal government, the chief minister said that the ‘imported’ rulers had no policy for public welfare. “The imported federal cabinet is incapable of running the federation.

They have used every tactic to sabotage the development process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as part of their immature politics and withheld the budgeted share of the province in addition to cutting the developmental budget of the merged districts,” he added.