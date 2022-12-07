 
Wednesday December 07, 2022
National

LHC seeks notification on closure of schools

By Our Correspondent
December 07, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought a notification from the Punjab government today (Wednesday) for the closure of schools for three days in a week due to the worsening situation of smog. The court ordered the Punjab government's lawyer to submit the notification regarding the closure of schools today.

