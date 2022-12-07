Sedition case against Shahbaz Gill lodged in Karachi

KARACHI: Another sedition case has been registered in Karachi against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday.

The first information report (FIR) was registered at Brigade Police Station on the complaint of Saeed, a citizen of Karachi. The provisions of sedition, inciting the public against the state institutions, spreading anarchy and hatred were included in the FIR.

According to FIR, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill had blamed the former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for the maltreatment meted out to PTI Senator Azam Swati. The complainant said in the FIR that he was using social media when he ran into a viral video featuring Shahbaz Gill berating the former COAS. Earlier, similar cases were also registered against Shahbaz Gill in Karachi, Qila Abdullah, and Islamabad on the charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state institutions.