Restoration of Islamabad Citizen Club demanded

Islamabad: Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari, president of Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has demanded the Chairman CDA to immediately restore the Islamabad Citizen Club built inside F-9 Park. Citizens should be provided the facility to use it, says a press release.
He further said that the building and all its infrastructure and equipment built over many years are slowly decaying. With the establishment of Islamabad Citizen Club, the residents of F-7, F-8, F-9 and G-9, will be able to have club facilities in their nearest Jinnah Park. He said that the Islamabad Citizen Club was built with the taxes of the citizens of Islamabad and it should be used for the purposes for which it was built.
Islamabad:Capital Development Authority on Monday assured to remove encroachments from markets in collaboration with...
Islamabad:Helping Hand for Relief and Development gave finishing touches to its well-crafted and comprehensive...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Council of the Arts will hold a soul soothing 'Qawwali' evening 'Sham-e-Wajd' here...
Islamabad:The Higher Education Commission has invited innovative start-ups owned by students, alumni, faculty...
Rawalpindi:Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to swiftly...
Islamabad:The speakers at a seminar on Monday underlined the need to promote religious tourism by projecting the...
Comments