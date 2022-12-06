‘LG laws amended to help mayors, chairmen manage civic agencies’

Sindh’s labour and human resources minister said on Monday that amendments have been incorporated into the provincial local government laws to ensure that the next elected mayors and chairmen of the municipal agencies are empowered to manage different civic agencies in their respective jurisdictions.

Saeed Ghani was addressing a ceremony arranged to hand over fumigation vehicles and health cards to the municipal staff of the Jamshed Zone of the East District Municipal Corporation (DMC).

The labour minister said that after the completion of the process of the devolution of powers, the next elected local government representatives would be able to discharge their duties to serve the public without any support from the provincial government. He said that whoever would replace Barrister Murtaza Wahab as the next mayor or the next administrator of Karachi would serve the people of the city.

Answering a question from a media person, Ghani said that different political parties would contend to secure victory in the upcoming local government elections in the city. The labour minister predicted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would suffer a crushing defeat in the next general elections to be held in the country.

He told the journalists present on the occasion that ousted prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan had become a chapter in the country’s political history. He, however, said that talks could be held between the government and the PTI if the latter were to show some seriousness in the matter. He also mentioned that the military had unequivocally said that it would stay away from politics in the country.

In connection with the ceremony, Ghani said that five heavy fumigation machines had been handed over to the East DMC, adding that their use would protect the health of the residents of the city against different viral diseases. He said that the provision of health cards to the municipal staff of the DMC would enable them to get the latest treatment facilities without any hardship.